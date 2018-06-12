POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Italian naval vessels carry refugees to Spain
The 629 refugees stranded aboard a rescue ship in the Mediterranean have begun the next leg of their journey. Many are being transferred to other vessels and then will be taken to the port of Valencia after the Spanish government volunteered to take them in. The latest incident has highlighted the growing differences within Europe about how to deal with the ongoing problem of migration. Simon McGregor-Wood reports
June 12, 2018
