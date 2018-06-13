World Share

North Korea Summit: Trump critics call N Korea deal 'vague at best'

After the handshakes and the talks, the hard work to secure a concrete achievement begins now. The reaction to the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong un has been mixed. There are those who say the US president has legitimised the North Korean regime without anything but aspirations towards achieving a real peace. Others believe change and greater security are coming as Pyongyang promises to work towards denuclearisation. Leone Lakhani reports from Washington.