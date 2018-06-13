POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macedonia Name Dispute: Greece, Macedonia reach deal on name dispute
02:16
World
Macedonia Name Dispute: Greece, Macedonia reach deal on name dispute
Greece and the Republic of Macedonia have reached a deal over a new name for the former Yugoslav republic. When the small Balkan country broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991, it chose to call itself Macedonia. That upset Greece, which has a northern region with the same name. Greeks feared the name Macedonia implied future ambitions over their territory, and the deal is important for Skopje as it seeks membership of some elite western institutions. Ben Said reports.
June 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?