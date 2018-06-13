World Share

Limited liability: Is it time for change?

The UK National Audit Office estimates the collapse of British construction and services company Carillion will cost the taxpayer almost $200 million. Why should the public have to prop up failing businesses, when the bosses responsible for the failure pocket millions? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.