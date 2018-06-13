POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
With North Korea pledging to denuclearise, should the rest of the world follow suit?
02:33
World
With North Korea pledging to denuclearise, should the rest of the world follow suit?
Right now it's thought there are at least 15 thousand nuclear weapons spread across nine countries. That's enough to kill everyone on earth many times over. But in the history of the world, nuclear weapons have only been used twice - both times by the United States. But that hasn't stopped Washington from trying to prevent others becoming nuclear powers - just ask Iran. So, will we ever be free of nuclear weapons? Shoaib Hasan reports.
June 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?