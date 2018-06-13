World Share

With North Korea pledging to denuclearise, should the rest of the world follow suit?

Right now it's thought there are at least 15 thousand nuclear weapons spread across nine countries. That's enough to kill everyone on earth many times over. But in the history of the world, nuclear weapons have only been used twice - both times by the United States. But that hasn't stopped Washington from trying to prevent others becoming nuclear powers - just ask Iran. So, will we ever be free of nuclear weapons? Shoaib Hasan reports.