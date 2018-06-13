POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Was the Singapore summit a masterstroke of Trump, or has Kim Jong-un fooled everyone?
It’s the first time a sitting US president has ever met the leader of North Korea. At the heart of their discussion was the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. Before the summit, many observers were concerned the two had very different ideas of what that actually means. But the spectacle ended with Kim committing to completely denuclearise, and establish new and positive relations with Washington. So has this been a masterstroke by Donald Trump, or has Kim Jong-un fooled everyone? Natalie Poyhonen reports.
June 13, 2018
