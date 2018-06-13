POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed: Trump plays film for Kim
Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories on June 13th, 2018: -Donald Trump plays a film for Kim Jong Un during yesterday’s summit. We pick out the best bits - #FreeEbruOzkan: A Twitter campaign takes off after a Turkish woman was arrested in Israel - Nike rejects providing boots for Iran in the World Cup due to US sanctions - The Internet at its best: A raccoon climbing a skyscraper was livestreamed for the world to see #Newsfeed #Trump #Kim
June 13, 2018
