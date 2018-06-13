POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Ship carrying 900 refugees docks in Italy
02:28
World
Refugee Crisis: Ship carrying 900 refugees docks in Italy
A ship carrying more than 900 migrants from Africa has docked in the Italian port of Catania, just days after the government in Rome refused docking permission for another rescue ship to arrive. The 629 migrants on board that ship are now being taken to Spain. Italy's new hard line has caused diplomatic tensions with France which has accused it of irresponsible cynicism. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
June 13, 2018
