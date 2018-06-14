World Share

Macedonia Name Dispute: President Ivanov refuses to sign agreement

Macedonia's prime minister has reached a deal with his Greek counterpart to rename the Balkan nation, but the president of Macedonia says he won't sign the agreement. Gjorge Ivanov believes the deal, which could open the way for Macedonia to join the EU and NATO, grants Athens too many concessions. And as Ben Said reports, thousands of demonstrators in Skopje seem to agree with their president.