POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Hamas, Fatah deal at risk of collapsing
02:18
World
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Hamas, Fatah deal at risk of collapsing
It's been 11 years since Hamas took charge of the Gaza Strip. Since then, the small territory has faced war with Israel, as well as an Israeli blockade supported by Egypt. A reconciliation deal in October between Hamas and their political rivals Fatah was supposed to hand over control of the Strip to the Palestinian Authority. But, as Abubakr al Shamahi explains, it looks as if the agreement may soon collapse.
June 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?