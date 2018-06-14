POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'The Incredibles' are back | Cinema | Showcase
08:51
Culture
'The Incredibles' are back | Cinema | Showcase
Even if you're a superhero fighting evil every day, you can still have problems at home is exactly what had a lot of people hooked on to 'The Incredibles' when it came out fourteen years ago. And now, even more of this domestic drama beacons with the long-awaited sequel. To talk more about The Incredibles comeback we speak to James Gerbey. Gerbey is the entertainment news editor of inverse.com, where he has penned a review about the much anticipated sequel.
June 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?