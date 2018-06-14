POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi-led coalition battles Houthi rebels in Hudaida
01:55
World
Saudi-led coalition battles Houthi rebels in Hudaida
Backed by a Saudi-led coalition, Yemeni forces launched an offensive to retake the rebel-held port city of Hudaida, a key aid hub, sparking calls from the international community for restraint. Capturing this port could be a turning point in the three-year-old conflict. Houthi fighters use it to smuggle in weapons from Iran and the Arab alliance want to cut this supply chain. But it's also the place where most of the aid arrives for people in Yemen's rebel-held areas. Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.
June 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?