POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PilevneIi Gallery: 3 artists, 1 exhibition | Showcase
04:04
Culture
PilevneIi Gallery: 3 artists, 1 exhibition | Showcase
Istanbul's PilevneIi Gallery is hosting three artists as part of a single exhibition. Evren Tekinoktay, Bora Akinciturk and Can Sayinli have their works on display and aside from their use of both old and new technologies to create their pieces, their work has little in common. But as Showcase's Sharaz Ali discovered, that fact actually offers a great variety of experience, and makes it more welcoming for both enthusiasts of the artists, as well as newbies.
June 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?