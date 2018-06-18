Bitcoin falls more than 12% after Coinrail hack | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The price of Bitcoin fell more than 12% after South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail confirmed it was hacked on Sunday. So crypto-currencies like Bitcoin may be very volatile. But the technology that drives them is steadily finding new applications. We speak to Patrick Fok in Hong Kong, who also reports on the global shipping and logistics industries eyeing what could be revolutionary changes brought on by the technology known as blockchain.
June 18, 2018
