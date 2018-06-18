POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New trade war fears after tense G7 summit | Money Talks
06:52
BizTech
New trade war fears after tense G7 summit | Money Talks
Critics have sometimes dismissed the annual ritual of the G7 summit as just a lot of hot air among the world's major economic powers. But this year, diplomatic pleasantries went out of the window. An acrimonious meeting was followed up with a twitter storm from US President Donald Trump, who lambasted the global trading system, saying "fair trade is now to be called fool trade". Liz Maddock reports with commentary from OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam and TRT World’s editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
June 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?