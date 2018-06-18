World Share

Can the illegal online trade of endangered wildlife be stopped?

Animal trafficking is an industry worth billions - and a major threat to countless endangered species. Now it’s gone online, and a new investigation has revealed a growing cybertrade in wildlife. From elephant ivory to live tiger cubs - it takes just minutes to find illegal products for sale. Is the internet undermining the battle for conservation? Joining us at the Roundtable is Crawford Allan, Senior Director of TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network; Gary Collins, from WildTeam Bangladesh; Philip Mansbridge, UK Director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare; and Dilys Roe, from the International Institute for Environment and Development. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.