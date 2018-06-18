POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UK's Windrush generation | Showcase Special
12:36
Culture
The UK's Windrush generation | Showcase Special
In this Showcase Special, we go on a journey through the trials and tribulations of the Windrush generation: the men, women and children who arrived in Britain from Commonwealth Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 to help a nation that, after two successive wars, had become bankrupt. They shaped communities but often faced racism. And today, many are being told they may no longer remain in the UK. On the 70th anniversary of the migration, Miranda Atty talks to people of this generation expressing their feelings about the scandal, through art, music and photography.
June 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?