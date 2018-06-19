World Share

French Islam: Faith or country?

For over a century France has been a secular society - keeping religion and politics separate. Now President Macron says he wants to create a national brand of Islam. Can he marry the religion with French ideals without stirring up feelings of prejudice and discrimination? Or will this only deepen divisions? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.