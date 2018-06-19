World Share

Can Macron's 'Islam of France' succeed?

For over a century France has been a secular society - keeping religion and politics separate. Now President Macron says he wants to create a national brand of Islam. Can he marry the religion with French ideals without stirring up feelings of prejudice and discrimination? Or will this only deepen divisions? Joining us at the Roundtable is Yasser Louati, Co-founder of the Committee of Justice and Liberties for All; journalist Karina Piser, who has written about French secularism; Nacira Guenif-Souilamas, an anthropologist and sociologist, who has researched and spoken on structural racism in France; and Philippe Marliere, Professor of French and European Politics at University College London.