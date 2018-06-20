POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up | Exhibitions | Showcase
06:21
Culture
Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up | Exhibitions | Showcase
A disabled woman who transformed her pain into art. Frida Kahlo is considered one of Mexico's greatest artists, but she's also celebrated as a feminist icon. And now a London exhibition is showcasing her personal belongings, including her prosthetic leg, for the very first time outside of Mexico. To talk more about the legendary artist and the exhibition Emma Dexter joins Showcase. She is the director of visual arts at the British Council, has previously curated an exhibition on Kahlo and is the co-author of a book based on the Mexican artist.
June 20, 2018
