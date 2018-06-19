POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Celebrating Bloomsday | Literature | Showcase
08:41
Culture
Celebrating Bloomsday | Literature | Showcase
For James Joyce fans across the world, June 16th is Bloomsday - the day one of the most difficult and most revered novels is celebrated grand style. Ulysses was written by the early modernist and published in 1922. And although the book was deemed 'very controversial' at the time, it later became one of the masterpieces of 20th-century literature. And almost one hundred years on, 'Ulysses' is honoured each year with Bloomsday celebrations. To learn more about this day, Showcase is joined by its originator Andrew Gibson. He is a professor of Modern Literature and Theory and is the author of Joyce's Revenge, a book which takes a look at the history, politics and aesthetics in Joyce's Ulysses.
June 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?