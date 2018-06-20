World Share

Julian Assange: Political overstayer?

In June 2012, Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian embassy in London, seeking asylum. His wikileaks website had published thousands of US military documents, Sweden wanted him over an alleged sexual assault, and he faced possible extradition. What has changed in the last six years – and is he any closer to leaving the embassy? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.