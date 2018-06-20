POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aquarius migrant rescue | Bemba’s release | NY sues Trump
51:24
World
More than 600 asylum seekers have found refuge in Spain after being stranded at sea. Could it cause a new crisis in Europe? Former DRC Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba has been released from prison. Does his acquittal at the ICC mean he could make a political comeback? And the state of New York sues Donald Trump. Will the President of the United States find himself in court over allegations of fraud?
June 20, 2018
