Six years on, what is Julian Assange’s next move?

In June 2012, Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian embassy in London, seeking asylum. His Wikileaks website had published thousands of US military documents, Sweden wanted him over an alleged sexual assault, and he faced possible extradition. What has changed in the last six years – and is he any closer to leaving the embassy? Joining us at the Roundtable is Jennifer Robinson, a human rights lawyer who is representing Julian Assange; Randy Credico, a political satirist who has visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy three times; Latin America analyst Javier Farje; and Naomi Colvin, Director of the Courage Foundation, an organisation that supports whistleblowers and hacktivists, including Assange. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.