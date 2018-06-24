POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Elections: Regional challenges ahead for Ankara
Turkey Elections: Regional challenges ahead for Ankara
Turkey will vote for a President and new MP's on Sunday. Opposition candidates say the ruling party called elections now and not in 2019 as planned because it is worried about Turkey's economy and fear it could worsen. But the Government says the main reason it's called early elections is to effectively deal with the many national security challenges it faces. Hasan Abdullah takes a look at what those challenges are and what President Erdogan plans to do if re-elected on Sunday. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1
June 24, 2018
