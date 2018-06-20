POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
21st Shanghai International Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
With its massive movie-going population, China's film market is among the most lucrative in the entire world. So naturally, its main event, The Shanghai International Film Festival, is one of the globe's biggest celebrations of all things cinema. Over the years, it's provided a platform for an extensive and diverse cultural exchange. Showcase looks into this year's festival and is joined by the director of the festival's forum department, Yangguang Jin.
June 20, 2018
