Is Turkey’s democracy weakening?

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan knows a thing or two about winning elections, since he’s never lost a vote. But is it because he’s wildly popular or just willing to do whatever it takes to remain in power? His critics accuse him of silencing the opposition in a post-coup clampdown. But Erdogan's supporters say those developments were necessary to bring stability back to the country. So is Turkish democracy in decline? 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election