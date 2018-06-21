Culture Share

The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin | Literature | Showcase

Ursula K. Le Guin is regarded as one of the 20th century's greatest writers. A pioneer and innovator, she changed the literary landscape when it came to science fiction and fantasy. Le Guin passed away in January at the age of 88. But her life and legacy is now the subject of a documentary aptly titled 'The Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin'. Showcase is joined by its creator Arwen Curry who spent ten years directing and producing the documentary.