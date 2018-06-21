POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sexual abuse claims in UAE-run Yemeni prisons
02:15
World
Sexual abuse claims in UAE-run Yemeni prisons
Images smuggled from inside a Yemeni prison controlled by the United Arab Emirates show sexual abuse, rape and torture. Smuggled to The Associated Press from the Beir Ahmed prison in the southern city of Aden, the drawings appear to offer a glimpse into a world of sexual torture and impunity in UAE-controlled prisons in Yemen. The UAE denies responsibility while its key ally the US denies knowledge of the abuse.
June 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?