World Share

Turkey Elections Road Trip: Political Party Dinner Challenge (Episode 3)

Turkey’s big elections are coming up, so we send three teams around the country to speak to its people, eat its food and to explore its sites. Oh and we threw in a few challenges to keep them on their toes. In this episode, the teams, in addition to exploring each of their assigned cities, were given the challenge of bringing together a representative of each political party and have dinner together. Let’s see who succeeded. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1