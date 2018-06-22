POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: US public divided over immigration policy
The Trump Presidency: US public divided over immigration policy
The US government has asked the military to prepare beds for up to 20 thousand immigrant children. The request points towards a continuation of President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration. A day after he signed an executive order to stop minors being separated from their parents, the First Lady has been to Texas to meet some of the 2,300 children who have been detained since early May. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
June 22, 2018
