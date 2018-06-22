POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lisbon Under Stars | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
04:39
Culture
Lisbon Under Stars | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
2018 is the European year of cultural heritage. And a group of Lisbon based artists has found a breathtaking way to mark the occasion. They've turned the walls of a 600 year-old-church into a giant three-dimensional screen and are using it to broadcast the history of Portugal. The visually immersıve show is titled "Lisbon Under Stars" and it's blowing the roof off what it means to experience something heavenly.
June 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?