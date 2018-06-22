World Share

Are Irish Catholics losing their faith?

Not too long ago, to be Irish was to be Catholic. But recently the vote to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise abortion has many questioning the influence of the church in everyday life. Has the shift in social attitudes also loosened the Roman Catholic grip on the hearts and minds of its Irish congregation?