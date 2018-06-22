World Share

Could the Turkish election be a political game changer?

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been the most important political figure in Turkey for more than a decade and a half. Could a new unlikely alliance with starkly different ideologies bring an end to his time at the helm? Randolph Nogel reports. Watch the full debate on the Turkish opposition parties’ take on major issues: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJXnqWzbkN0 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1