NewsFeed: Melania Trump takes flak for a jacket
15:00
World
NewsFeed: Melania Trump takes flak for a jacket
On Newsfeed, We bring you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On June 22, 2018: - Fashion faux pas or carefully crafted statement? Melania Trump takes flak for a jacket. - A win for female football fans in Iran - despite their team’s World Cup loss. - And it’s the game gripping the globe, but what do you actually know about Fortnite? #Newsfeed #MelaniaTrump #WorldCup
June 22, 2018
