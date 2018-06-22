World Share

Turkish diaspora losing faith in European democracy? | Turkey Elections 2018

Turks living in Europe will be a crucial voting bloc in choosing Turkey’s next president. But, as Can Hasasu reports, the voting in Europe takes place at a time of concern over rising Islamophobia. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1