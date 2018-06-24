World Share

Turkey Elections: Polls close in Turkey's elections

Voting has ended in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections. TRT World’s Caitlyn McGee explains from Istanbul on whether the two ballots will complicate the counting process. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1