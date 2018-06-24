Turkey Elections: Polls close in Turkey's elections

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Voting has ended in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections. TRT World’s Caitlyn McGee explains from Istanbul on whether the two ballots will complicate the counting process. Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1
June 24, 2018
