POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Where will Erdogan take Turkey’s foreign policy?
16:47
World
Where will Erdogan take Turkey’s foreign policy?
Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first executive president of Turkey. In the centre of a geopolitical hotspot, how will Turkey’s foreign policy affect the region? Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkey's former minister of EU affairs Borzou Daraghi Journalist specialising in Middle East affairs Robert Pearson Former US ambassador to Turkey Peter Galbraith Former US diplomat Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian diplomat
June 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?