EU migrant crisis: Are there deeper conflicts?

Since 2014, conflicts in the Middle East and Africa have brought around 1.8 million people to Europe's door. The bloc has been unable to come up with a solution, blaming each other for inaction or lack of support. Has this debate revealed deeper conflicts? And could the renewed tensions caused irreparable damage to the European Union? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.