POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Christo and The London Mastaba | Contemporary Art | Showcase
09:23
Culture
Christo and The London Mastaba | Contemporary Art | Showcase
The artist known as Christo once described his work as "a scream of freedom" and his enormous creations certainly make a statement. The man once wrapped Berlin's Reichstag in white silk and circled entire islands in Florida with pink nylon. His current target is London and as Showcase's Miranda Atty reports, his latest piece is on the move. To learn more about the artist and his latest creation, Showcase is joined by the chief art critic of the Daily Telegraph, Mark Hudson.
June 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?