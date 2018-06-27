POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed: US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban
15:00
Culture
NewsFeed: US Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On June 27, 2018: - ‘Stand with Muslims’: Protests resume after the Supreme Court of the United States upheld Trump’s travel ban - Barbie’s got a new job - as a robotics engineer - Iranians have taken to the street to protest the government - Big win for the Justice for Noura campaign: Noura Hussein’s death penalty overturned in Sudan #Newsfeed #TravelBan #Trump
June 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?