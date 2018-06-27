World Share

US immigration: Is the 'zero tolerance' policy here to stay?

The US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has once again defended the ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy as the debate over separating children from their parents goes into its second week. Despite Trump backing down on the separations, the domestic and international community have continued their criticism. What is the President's endgame and what does it mean for immigrants? Joining us at the Roundtable is Jan Halper-Hayes, the former Vice President of Republicans Overseas; Atenas Burrola, a US immigration policy researcher at Human Rights Watch; journalist and broadcaster Carol Gould; and Brad K. Blitz, Director of the British Academy Modern Slavery programme. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.