Refugee Crisis: EU members to discuss migration, asylum policy

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and once again migration will dominate their agenda. The issue is causing real political tension within the bloc. A meeting last week failed to lay the foundations of a new migration policy, and some countries are threatening to take matters into own hands. At sea, migrant rescues continue, as do arguments about where they should go. Simon McGregor-Wood has this report.