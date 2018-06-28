Istanbul International Opera Festival | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
06:26
Contrary to popular opinion, opera isn't just about singing. The old art form merges our best instrument - the voice, with a full orchestra, and plays out dramatic stories of romance, deception and murder. And more often than not, all three. Since its origins in 16th century Italy, opera has spread across Europe and the world, with each country showcasing their own unique style. That is certainly true here in Istanbul with this year's International Opera Festival in full swing. To talk about the 9th edition of the festival, the stage director for the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Otilia Ipek, and lead soloist in "The Abduction From The Seraglio" Ayse Sinem Eksioglu joins Showcase.
June 28, 2018
