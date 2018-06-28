World Share

Jordan's Future

It's one of the most stable countries in the Middle East and a key ally of the US - but Jordan is in crisis. The Kingdom is nearly $40 billion in debt and asking for aid, and this month the prime minister was removed after his efforts to reduce the budget deficit sparked anti-government protests. How will Jordan survive this political and social unrest? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.