NewsFeed: South Korea help Mexico qualify in the World Cup
15:00
World
On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On June 27, 2018: - Mexico in the World Cup: South Koreans are now Mexicans after helping them qualify - After Justice for Noura campaign’s success, we ask if hashtag activism is gaining strength - Banksy is back, this time in Paris - Watch this K-9 taking part in a lip sync battle with his partner #Newsfeed #WorldCup #football
June 28, 2018
