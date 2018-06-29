Luke Cage returns | Television | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It wasn't until the 1970s that African-Americans were finally able to watch their fair share of strong, positive portrayals on the silver screen. And after the success of movies like Foxy Brown and Coffy, comic book publishers also decided to cash in on this rising trend. Largely by creating non-white superheroes that defended their own urban neighbourhoods. Last year, four decades after he was created, one such character made a big splash with a web-series praised for having a "socially conscious" narrative. And now it's back for a second season. To speak about why the chances of having a third season of Luke Cage is high, Showcase is joined by Jon Carlos Evans. He is a filmmaker, musician and staff writer at Black Nerd Problems where he has penned his own thoughts on Luke Cage.
June 29, 2018
