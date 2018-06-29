World Share

What’s next for the Turkish republic under President Erdogan?

Recep Tayyip Erdogan defeated his closest rival Muharrem Ince by more than 20 percent. While he won the popular vote his party was unable to gain a simple majority in parliament. It will need the help of its ally, the MHP to be able to pass key laws. Alongside the MHP, IYI party has emerged as another nationalist force. Together the two hold more than 20 percent seats in the parliament. And then there is the HDP -- the pro-Kurdish party's presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas - received 9% of the popular vote despite being behind bars on terrorism charges. The HDP once again crossed the 10 percent threshold to make it to the parliament depriving the AK Party of a significant number of seats in the parliament. Guests: Pinar Akpinar Researcher at the Istanbul Policy Center Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University.