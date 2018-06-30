POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: 37% increase in Mexican's deported from the US
While the US has been criticised for its zero tolerance policy towards migrants, neighbouring Mexico is the country, perhaps most impacted by it. Large numbers of Mexicans migrate to the US every year - some legally, others not. But it's also the gateway to the US for migrants from Latin America. Our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan is in Mexico City and brings us this report.
June 30, 2018
