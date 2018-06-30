POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Migration: New Yorkers march across Brooklyn Bridge
01:40
World
US Migration: New Yorkers march across Brooklyn Bridge
Tens of thousands of protestors are taking part in more than 700 demonstrations across the United States - to campaign against President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Rallies have taken place in all fifty states - organised by the movement - Families Belong Together - who are opposed to the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border. Nick Harper reports from New York.
June 30, 2018
